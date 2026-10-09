APPCB imposes Rs 16.32 crore penalty on industries for violation of rules

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has imposed environmental compensation of Rs 16.32 crore on certain industries in Visakhapatnam for violating environmental norms and pollution control standards.

The action was taken after repeated monitoring and inspections found non-compliance with prescribed pollution control standards at some industries, the APPCB said on Thursday.

The APPCB had identified in December 2025 that emissions and smoke from certain industries were affecting air quality in the city. The industries were directed to comply with emission standards and ensure proper operation and maintenance of pollution control equipment.

Task Force teams inspected several industries in January 2026 and found deficiencies in compliance with air quality standards. Notices were issued to the concerned industries, directing them to take corrective measures.

However, the air quality situation did not show the expected improvement despite continued monitoring, inspections and notices. The APPCB subsequently intensified its monitoring of industries and found further violations.

Following this, orders were issued imposing a total environmental compensation of Rs 16,32,75,000 on the concerned industries in the Visakhapatnam area.

APPCB Chairman P Krishnaiah appealed to the public to help control air pollution by reducing the use of private vehicles and using public transport wherever possible.