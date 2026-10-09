APRTC to run 5K special buses to manage Dasara rush

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 5,261 special buses during Dasara to meet the anticipated rush of passengers travelling to their specific destinations.

In a release on Thursday, APSRTC officials said the corporation would operate 3,207 special services during the pre-Dasara period from October 16 to 19 and 2,054 services for return journeys from October 20 to 25. Dasara festivities will begin on October 11, with Moolanakshatram on October 16, Durgashtami on October 18, Maharnavami on October 19 and Vijayadasami on October 20.

Destination-wise, APSRTC has allocated highest number of special buses to Hyderabad (1,186), followed by Vijayawada (1,053), Bengaluru (475), Vizag (440), Rajahmundry (347) and Tirupati (247). The corporation will operate 1,360 buses to other destinations and 153 special services to Chennai.

Among four zones, Zone-II will receive the highest allocation of 2,218 special buses, followed by Zone-IV with 1,118, Zone-I with 1,107 and Zone-III with 818. District-wise, NTR district will receive the highest allocation with 804 special buses, followed by Vizag (416), Eluru (340), Kadapa (318), Srikakulam (279), EG (260), Prakasam (245) and Kakinada (224).

APSRTC officials said they would adjust the number of special services according to passenger demand and keep additional buses ready at key locations to meet sudden increases in passenger traffic.