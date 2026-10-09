CII Summit Curtain Raiser: CM Naidu briefs bizmen about investment scope in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the Andhra Pradesh government is moving forward with the ‘Build AP’ mantra with the objective of making the State the country’s most preferred destination for investments and employment generation.

Participating in CII Partnership Summit-2026 Curtain Raiser programme along with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, the Chief Minister briefed industrialists on investment opportunities in the State and support being extended by the Centre.

Naidu said MoUs worth Rs 13.50 lakh crore were signed at last year’s Partnership Summit and that the State had secured investments worth Rs 22 lakh crore over the past 28 months.

He noted that tech giant Google is establishing a 1 GW data center in Visakhapatnam, while ArcelorMittal is advancing massive industrial projects.

The State will launch its dedicated ‘Industrial Incentives Escrow Account’ on November 12 and 13. Furthermore, Naidu emphasised that the State repealed the Land Conversion (NALA) Act — a long-standing regulatory bottleneck — and adopted a ‘Speed of Doing Business’ framework across agriculture, industry, and services.

Outlining sectoral progress, Chief Minister Naidu advocated for the national interlinking of the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Tungabhadra and Cauvery rivers to resolve regional water scarcity.

In maritime and defense manufacturing, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has come forward to establish a shipbuilding center at Dugarajapatnam, while Goa Shipyard has agreed to set up a facility at Machilipatnam.

Additionally, drone and electronics clusters have been operationalised at Tirupati, Lepakshi, and Kopparthi.

He thanked PM Modi and the Centre for providing financial assistance for Polavaram and Amaravati development.