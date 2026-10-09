CM Naidu seeks Centre’s support to secure AP’s water future

VIJAYAWADA: In a crucial move to secure Central backing for Andhra Pradesh’s water security, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil in New Delhi to press for time-bound funding and interstate clearances.

During their bilateral discussion, Chief Minister Naidu informed the Union Minister that construction on the landmark Polavaram National Irrigation Project is moving at an accelerated pace, aiming for full completion and dedication to the nation before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.

To remove longstanding hurdles regarding protective embankments in neighbouring states, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to permanently revoke the MoEFCC ‘Stop-Work Order’ (currently in abeyance) and proposed a tripartite meeting of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh to resolve pending public hearing issues through mutual coordination.

He emphasised that Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) up to the 41.15-metre contour level is being fast-tracked on equal footing with civil works, while laying out steps needed to reach the full 45.72-metre contour level.

Highlighting that vast volumes of floodwater drain into the sea annually, Naidu detailed how surplus Godavari flows are being harnessed via Pattiseema, alongside plans to develop the Polavaram site into an international tourism and spiritual hub.