CM Naidu seeks Centre’s support to secure AP’s water future

VIJAYAWADA: In a crucial move to secure Central backing for Andhra Pradesh’s water security, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil in New Delhi to press for time-bound funding and interstate clearances.
During their bilateral discussion, Chief Minister Naidu informed the Union Minister that construction on the landmark Polavaram National Irrigation Project is moving at an accelerated pace, aiming for full completion and dedication to the nation before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.
To remove longstanding hurdles regarding protective embankments in neighbouring states, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to permanently revoke the MoEFCC ‘Stop-Work Order’ (currently in abeyance) and proposed a tripartite meeting of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh to resolve pending public hearing issues through mutual coordination.
He emphasised that Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) up to the 41.15-metre contour level is being fast-tracked on equal footing with civil works, while laying out steps needed to reach the full 45.72-metre contour level.
Highlighting that vast volumes of floodwater drain into the sea annually, Naidu detailed how surplus Godavari flows are being harnessed via Pattiseema, alongside plans to develop the Polavaram site into an international tourism and spiritual hub.
On drinking water infrastructure, he briefed Union Minister Patil on the newly launched Rs 30,156-crore Jal Jeevan Mission – Amarajeevi Jaladhara project,
Interacting with mediapersons later, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu elaborated on the State’s technical, financial and policy proposals.
Minister Ramanaidu affirmed the NDA coalition government’s resolve to make Andhra Pradesh drought-free by completing Polavaram by 2027, sharing that overall physical progress has reached 83% and financial progress 78%, with civil works standing at 88% completion and R&R financial progress at 64%.
Outlining broader infrastructure plans, the Minister detailed proposals to align the proposed Amaravati–Kharagpur Six-Lane Economic Corridor within one kilometre of the spillway via NH-365BB, NH-516E, and NH-16, transform the 1,118-metre spillway (equipped with 48 radial gates discharging 50 lakh cusecs) and surrounding 9,900 acres into a major tourism hub and upgrade the Bhadrachalam – Rajahmundry – Kakinada National Waterway.
Pointing out that nearly 122 TMC of surplus Godavari water emptied into the sea in a single day even during Super El Niño conditions, Ramanaidu called upon the Centre to expedite DPRs for the Godavari–Cauvery river interlinking via Banakacherla to safeguard water supply across the southern states.