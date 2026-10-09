CM Naidu to resolve ‘Garbha Kandrika’ issues in Prakasam

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development aimed at delivering a permanent solution to decades-long land disputes in Prakasam district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Jarugumalli mandal on Friday to resolve the ‘Garbha Kandrika’ land issues and hand over land rights to local farmers.

The Chief Minister will attend the ‘Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku’ title deed passbook distribution programme at Narsingolu village as the chief guest.

Through this initiative, 2,915 acres of land previously entangled in long-standing administrative and legal disputes across eight villages in four mandals will be cleared, enabling the distribution of official title deed passbooks to 1,301 beneficiary farmers.

The lands being freed from dispute registries span across eight villages: Ilavara and Vennuru in Kondapi mandal; Pachava, Vardhinenipalem, Narsingolu, and K Bitragunta in Jarugumalli mandal; Obannapalem in Naguluppalapadu mandal; and Kalikivaya in Singarayakonda mandal. The drive forms part of the state government’s broader target to issue 4.58 lakh title deed passbooks statewide during October.

According to the official itinerary, the CM will depart from Amaravati in the morning and arrive at Narsingolu in Jarugumalli mandal.

Upon arrival, he will interact directly with local farmers to discuss the resolution of their land grievances. Following the public program, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a review meeting with local party leaders and representatives before returning to Amaravati by 5.30 pm.