Fishermen’s welfare govt priority: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that the coalition government is giving special priority to the welfare and income development of fishermen. He stated that better facilities are being provided for fish marketing and processing, and GPS devices, life jackets, ice boxes, and solar lights will be made more accessible to fishermen.

He inaugurated a fish auction hall and fish processing centre constructed with Rs 1.32 crore under the PMMSY scheme at Devunaltada village in Vajrapukotturu mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Later, he unveiled the statue of NTR along with Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha and former minister Gouthu Syama Sunder Sivaji at Peddamuraharipuram village in Vajrapukotturu mandal,

He also laid the foundation stone for central divider and central lighting works to be constructed with Rs 74 lakh SUDA funds, and also for a mini stadium at Haripuram being built with Rs 2.50 crore CSR funds from the Airport Authority of India in Mandasa mandal at Haripuram Ratti junction. Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan and others participated in the programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said since the time of NTR, the Telugu Desam Party has been committed to the welfare of fishermen, and he pledged to continue the vision of Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu by working for the development of coastal fishing villages.