Follow shrimp feed pricing formula of APSFPMC: Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The HC directed the monitoring committee for shrimp feed raw material prices to follow the pricing formula evolved by the AP Shrimp Feed Raw Material Price Monitoring Committee (APSFPMC).

Justice N Harinath ordered that shrimp feed prices be reviewed every 45 days based on prevailing prices of raw materials used in manufacturing the feed. The committee was directed to share details to aqua farmers, manufacturers and dealers. The directions were issued during the hearing of petitions filed by WG aqua ryots Malla Tulasiram and Veravalli Chandrasekhar challenging feed firms decision to increase prices by Rs 9,000 per tonne for vannamei feed and Rs 12,000 per tonne for tiger feed.

The manufacturers’ association told the HC that prescribed prices were causing shrimp feed firms losses of around Rs 11.10 crore a day. Senior counsel Obireddy Manohar Reddy said both sides agreed to follow the expert committee’s formula. It fixed discount prices at Rs 117.02 for feed with 18% fishmeal and 60% protein, and Rs 111.06 for feed with 15% fishmeal and 65% protein.