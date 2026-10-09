Give reasons for blocking Social Media accounts: Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The HC sought detailed responses from the Centre, State government and social media platforms over the alleged nationwide blocking of social media accounts belonging to Sakshi media houses.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued notices on petitions filed by Jagati Publications director V Murali and Indira Television director BV Ramana Reddy, challenging the blocking of Sakshi News and Sakshi Digital TV Instagram accounts and Sakshi TV’s FB page.

The petitioners sought copies of notices and communications issued under Section 79(3)(b) of Information Technology Act and Rule 3(1)(d), besides restoration of accounts.

Counsel Chintala Suman said the accounts were blocked without prior notice or specific reasons, violating freedom of speech. The bench noted SC guidelines on blocking social media accounts. Notices were issued on pleas seeking restoration of Jaganna Connects, YSR Kutumbam, Warrior Jagan and other pages. Respondents were directed to file counter-affidavits explaining the blocking.