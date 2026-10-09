GST Council lauds AI model of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major validation of AP’s technology-led administrative reforms, the GST Council has commended the state’s Commercial Taxes Department for its pioneering integration of AI and advanced data analytics into GST administration.

The appreciation was extended during the 57th meeting of the GST Council held in New Delhi under the chairpersonship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Council formally recognised AP’s efforts in deploying AI tools to establish transparency, eliminate human subjectivity in selection, reinforce administrative accountability, and enhance revenue detection through risk-based enforcement mechanisms.

Aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s overarching vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology for data-driven, citizen-centric governance, the Commercial Taxes Department has embedded AI-enabled frameworks across core functions.

These include the scrutiny of returns under Section 61, audit procedures under Section 65, and inspection protocols under Section 67 of the GST Act. By integrating GSTN data, e-way bill records, and cross-verified third-party datasets, the AI risk-assessment engine selects high-risk cases strictly through objective parameters, replacing legacy manual methodologies.

The tangible efficacy of these technological interventions is reflected in the statutory performance metrics recorded during the first six months of implementation.

The AI risk engine selected 10,817 cases for scrutiny, yielding revenue anomaly detections worth Rs 743 crore—double the Rs 366 crore detected under conventional selection system. The average tax leakage detection per case witnessed an over eightfold increase, rising from Rs 3.08-27.63 lakh.