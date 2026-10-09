Maharashtra keen to adopt Andhra Pradesh’s port, maritime models

VIJAYAWADA: Praising the maritime and port development frameworks introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Maharashtra government has expressed keen interest in adopting Andhra Pradesh’s strategic policies, including its landlord port model and non-profit fishing harbour infrastructure.

The development came during a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday, where Maharashtra Minister for Ports and Fisheries Nitesh Rane called on AP Minister for Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy.

The two ministers held extensive discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation, shipbuilding, logistics integration and port-led industrial growth.

Accompanied by Maharashtra Maritime Board CEO Pradeep P, Chief Port Officer Captain Praveen Khara, and Executive Engineer Manish Metkar, the visiting delegation was warmly received by Minister Janardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) CEO Praveen Aditya and Chief Engineer Raghava Rao. AP officials delivered a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation.