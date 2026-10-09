Minister Lokesh to TDP rank and file: Stick to party line and use tech

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the principle that institutional discipline supersedes individual interests, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working president and HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday directed party leaders and cadre to strictly adhere to the party line and leverage modern technology to strengthen grassroots operations.

Addressing a review meeting of the party’s IT wing (iTDP) at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, Lokesh called for the expedited appointment of iTDP committees across all levels.

He instructed that all iTDP members be integrated into the ‘My TDP App’ and urged seamless coordination between iTDP and other party wings to drive technological advancement, expand government welfare outreach, and effectively counter opposition mispropaganda.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Chintakayala Vijay were present at the review.

During a subsequent ‘Meet and Greet’ session with TDP training resource persons, Lokesh emphasised that no leader—regardless of seniority — is above party discipline once a collective decision is taken.

Highlighting organisational progress, he shared that training has been completed for 8,300 clusters and booth in-charges statewide toward an overall target of 50,000, while party leaders visited 1.13 crore households within 45 days as part of the ‘Intintiki Telugu Desam’ campaign.

Reinforcing that party recognition will be strictly performance-based with zero tolerance for patronage, Lokesh revealed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being deployed to streamline communication down to grassroots cadre.

Drawing parallels with the BJP’s cadre commitment at the Centre, he urged party workers to work dedicatedly toward long-term governance continuity, assuring that leaders who missed initial leadership opportunities would be accommodated in subsequent phases. He later presented certificates of appreciation to senior trainers for their efforts.