PDS rice stocks run low at Kakinada ration depots

KAKINADA: Public Distribution System (PDS) rice stocks have run critically low at several ration depots across Kakinada district, leaving many beneficiaries without their monthly entitlement.

Officials attribute the shortage of rice to Custom Milling Rice (CMR) mills that are yet to deliver approximately 6,000 metric tonnes of rice out of 1.31 lakh MTs to the Civil Supplies Department.

At ration shop number 44, more than 20 cardholders arrived seeking their monthly rice allocation, only to be turned away.

The dealer informed them that stocks had been exhausted and that all eligible beneficiaries had already received their share by October 7. Kakinada district has 6,41,136 ration cards, and dealers supply rice and other commodities until the 15th of every month.

Meanwhile, reports of PDS rice being diverted into the black market have surfaced. Alleged middlemen are reportedly purchasing the rice at Rs 15-17 per kg and selling it onwards at Rs 20 per kg, eventually reaching rice mills or exporters’ warehouses at Rs 22-25 per kg.