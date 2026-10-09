Prohibition in Tirupati is former MP Vijaya Sai party’s priority

TIRUPATI: Former YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy on Thursday announced five key proposals for Tirupati as part of his party’s manifesto, including prohibition in the temple city, restructuring the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board and handing over security in Tirumala and Tirupati to Central forces.

Addressing the media in Tirupati, Vijaya Sai Reddy said the party’s manifesto would contain 20 key proposals, with five more issues to be presented on Thursday.

He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of politicising the Tirumala laddu controversy for political gains. While acknowledging that adulterated ghee had been supplied during the previous government’s tenure, he said investigating agencies had not established the allegation that animal fat was used in the preparation of laddus. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s statements had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus worldwide.

Questioning the price of ghee procured for Tirumala, Vijaya Sai Reddy said the previous YSRCP government had purchased it at Rs 320 to Rs 411 per kg between 2019 and 2024, while the present government was procuring it at up to Rs 658 per kg. He questioned how pure ghee could be supplied at these prices when the market price was around Rs 1,000 per kg. He also raised questions over the supply of ghee through Indapur Dairy and sought answers.

He alleged that both Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were using caste and religion for political advantage.