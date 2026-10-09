Promote green methods in mineral exploration, Andhra Minister Kollu tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at modernising Andhra Pradesh’s mining sector and establishing an investor-friendly operational framework, Mines, Geology, and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra has directed officials to prioritise eco-friendly mineral exploration and leverage cutting-edge technology for statewide digital mapping.

Chairing the second governing body meeting of the Mineral Exploration, Research and Innovation Trust (MERIT) at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Minister emphasised deploying modern technical tools to maximise State revenue while ensuring stringent environmental safeguards.

Officials reported that MERIT has accumulated Rs 177.05 crore through a 2% contribution from minor mineral leaseholders’ seigniorage fees alongside NMET grants, leaving Rs 156.05 crore in reserves after spending Rs 21 crore on initial exploration projects.

Officials briefed the Minister on Andhra Pradesh becoming the first State in the country to implement a ‘pre-embedded clearance’ framework. Under this system, the state government secures environmental and mining plan approvals before auctioning blocks.

Clearances for nine key mineral blocks — including Jayanthipuram, Devudi, Gundlakunta, Alagumallipadu, Nadikudi, Ramapuram, Pillutla, and Piduguralla — are being fast-tracked, with e-auctions scheduled between January 1 and 22, 2027.

Addressing critical resource constraints at the Mangampeta barite mine in Kadapa district — which produces 95% of the nation’s barite but faces reserve exhaustion within three to four years — the governing body approved a Rs 9.90-lakh pilot survey using quantum gravimeter technology in partnership with Atomionics India to identify deeper underground deposits.