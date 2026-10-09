RMC divisions to go up from 50 to 72

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has completed the exercise for the reorganisation of divisions ahead of the local body elections, paving the way for the city to expand to 72 divisions with the merger of 11 surrounding gram panchayats.

The newly formed divisions have been demarcated with 6,417 to 7,811 voters each.

The merged panchayats include Satellite City, Katteeru, Hukumpeta, Bommuru, Dowleswaram, Pidimgoyyi, Rajavolu, Thorredu, Venkatanagaram, Vemagiri and Lalacheruvu. The State government on Thursday issued the schedule for inviting objections to the merger and division reorganisation.

The notification on the merged panchayats, newly demarcated divisions and population will be issued on Thursday.

Maps showing the boundaries of the 72 divisions will be displayed at the respective panchayat offices, RMC office and mandal revenue offices., said RMC City Planner GVSN Murthy to TNIE.

As per the 2011 Census, the existing 50 urban divisions have a population of 3,49,903, while the 11 merged panchayats have a combined

population of 1,69,396, taking the total to 5,13,299. The population is expected to increase further by around 1.5 lakh based on current estimates.

Objections will be received until October 14, followed by publication of the draft on October 15 before its submission to the government.