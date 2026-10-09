‘Spain tour offered insights to revamp Andhra Pradesh tourism’: Minister Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said his visit to Spain had provided valuable insights into modern trends and technology in international tourism, which the State would adopt to develop AP as a tourism destination.

Participating in Day 3 of the Tourism Innovation Summit-2026 at FIBES in Seville, Spain, Durgesh attended the Touristek Startup Fest, Tourism Startup Atlas, Technological Tours, Travel Agencies Summit, Discover Seville, Argentina Destination Partner 2026, Tourism 4 Nature Awards and Welcome Party.

The Minister held face-to-face discussions with international investors and tourism companies, explaining the uniqueness of AP’s tourist destinations and presenting souvenir books showcasing the State’s tourism potential.

Durgesh said the State was transforming its tourism sector by introducing artificial intelligence and quantum computing technologies under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

He said the government was developing pilgrim tourism, ecotourism, wellness centres, amusement parks, star hotels and resorts with modern amenities along the coastline from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati.

Durgesh said Andhra Pradesh had introduced a free digital guide facility through an MoU with Explorer, enabling tourists to scan a QR code and access information on 100 tourist destinations in more than 130 languages.

He said granting industrial status to tourism and adopting the PPP model had helped the State attract Rs 20,000 crore investments over two years and create substantial employment opportunities for local youth.