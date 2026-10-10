Andhra CM Naidu vows to protect farmers’ land rights

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said protecting farmers’ land rights was the responsibility of the government, as he distributed Pattadar Passbooks bearing the official State emblem to eligible farmers at the ‘Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku’ programme at Narsingolu village in Jarugumalli mandal of Kondapi constituency in Prakasam district.

“A farmer should focusP on the crop in the field, not worry about the security of his land. He should hold a plough and go to the field, rather than carry applications and run around government offices. The land and the rights belong to you; protecting them is my responsibility,” Naidu said, addressing a public meeting after interacting with farmers.

The Chief Minister handed over land documents to farmers Balamma and Koteswara Rao, who thanked him for resolving their long-pending land issues. He also said the government was addressing the decades-old Garbha Kandrika land disputes in four mandals of Prakasam district.

Naidu said the government had distributed 40.58 lakh Pattadar Passbooks so far, including more than four lakh in October across 790 villages. The State had set monthly targets to ensure that all eligible landowners received error-free documents with enhanced security features and the official emblem.

Accusing the previous YSRCP government of creating land disputes, encroachments and problems in the revenue system, Naidu said the Land Titling Act had been repealed to protect property owners. The government had removed 16.48 lakh acres from the Section 22A prohibited list and cleared 41,000 acres involved in disputes in areas including Kangundi, Amalapuram and Settipalli, he said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for development works in the constituency. These included the Pothula Chenchaiah-Paleru Reservoir project, estimated at Rs 166 crore, and a bridge over the Paleru river at Muppalla, costing Rs 27.85 crore.