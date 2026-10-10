Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan forms parliamentary panels to gear up for local body polls

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has constituted parliamentary constituency-level ad hoc committees to strengthen the party organisation and prepare for the upcoming local body elections in the State.

The committees will collect grassroots-level information on the party’s organisational strength, the performance of leaders and Jana Sainiks, local political developments, public issues, prospective candidates and coordination among alliance partners.

As part of the exercise, committees are being formed across the parliamentary constituencies, covering Assembly segments as well. Each parliamentary committee will have three parliamentary-level leaders and three leaders from each Assembly constituency under its jurisdiction. An executive team, known as the Nirvahana Dal, will assist the committees in their work.

According to the party, each committee will submit its findings to the five-member central local body elections coordination committee. The central committee will review the reports and submit consolidated findings to Pawan Kalyan.

The party president will personally supervise the committees and examine the information collected from the field. He is also expected to meet members of each parliamentary committee shortly to provide directions on election preparations and organisational activities. The ad hoc committees will continue functioning until the completion of the local body election process.

However, the parliamentary constituencies of Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nandyal will be directly supervised by Pawan Kalyan through a central support team. Only the Nirvahana Dal will be appointed in these constituencies. The Vijayawada parliamentary constituency has been excluded from the present list of committee appointments.

In addition, Jana Sena has decided to constitute four central committees to facilitate the election process: an Election Management and Guidance Committee, an Alliance Coordination Committee, a Campaign Committee and a Treasury Committee. Over the past week, Pawan Kalyan has held a series of review meetings.