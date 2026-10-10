Andhra: Pan-IIT Council to steer higher education reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Following the conclusion of the Pan-IIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 held in Vijayawada, the State government is moving to operationalise the summit’s key outcomes, starting with the establishment of a dedicated Pan-IIT Council in Amaravati within the next month, according to highly placed government sources.

The proposed council will serve as an executive secretariat to connect Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) with state universities, drive higher-education reform, and oversee follow-up commitments made during the summit.

A cornerstone of the government’s post-summit roadmap is a proposed Rs 500-crore DeepTech Venture Capital Fund. The State government has agreed in principle to contribute Rs 100 crore toward the corpus, with the PanIIT network and private co-investors mobilising the remaining Rs 400 crore.

“The overarching mandate is to transition our ecosystem from technology consumers to proprietary IP creators right here in Andhra Pradesh,” a senior official stated. The fund will back translational research, specialised industry clusters, and early-stage startups operating across high-priority sectors including quantum computing, artificial intelligence, agri-tech, energy, BioValley health access, and defence manufacturing.

To translate summit discussions into immediate policy, the administration is processing 196 actionable submissions crowdsourced through the Amaravati Engage digital platform, which registered 1,217 delegates and recorded 1,092 participants on the main summit day. Of the total submissions-which comprise 179 thematic proposals and 17 direct inputs gathered during the Chief Minister’s interactive dinner-moderators have flagged 16 ‘Priority Ideas’ for adoption and implementation.

Official data: AgriTech, Farmers & Water Security and General Ideas led the submissions with 28 proposals each, followed closely by AI in Governance (27 ideas), Deep Tech & Product Perfection (21 ideas), Skilling & Entrepreneurship (20 ideas), and Energy in the Age of AI (16 ideas).