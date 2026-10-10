Andhra Pradesh thermal power output rises by 13 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: State-owned thermal power stations in AP generated record 19,268 MU of electricity during April-September of the 2026-27 financial year, registering a 13.1% increase over the 17,037 MU generated during the corresponding period last year. The generation rose by 2,231 MU year-on-year.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, said chairing a high-level review meeting on the power supply position at Vidyut Soudha on Friday, average plant availability across APGENCO and APPDCL thermal stations had increased from 66% to 79%. The plant load factor (PLF) also improved from 58.7% to 66.4%.

Station-wise, Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) recorded 80.4% availability and generated 7,870 MU. MVR Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project (RTPP) recorded 84.3% availability and generated 4,856 MU, while Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Krishnapatnam records 73.9% availability and generated 6,542 MU.

Vijayanand said NTTPS Unit-7 (500 MW) operated continuously for 146 days, while Unit-8 (800 MW) ran for 101 days without a single trip.

SCCL coal supplies fell sharply from April to August 2026, meeting only 35% of NTTPS’ allocation and 14% of MVR RTPP’s, with NTTPS supplies stopping in August.