Andhra Pradesh thermal power output rises by 13 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: State-owned thermal power stations in AP generated record 19,268 MU of electricity during April-September of the 2026-27 financial year, registering a 13.1% increase over the 17,037 MU generated during the corresponding period last year. The generation rose by 2,231 MU year-on-year.
Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, said chairing a high-level review meeting on the power supply position at Vidyut Soudha on Friday, average plant availability across APGENCO and APPDCL thermal stations had increased from 66% to 79%. The plant load factor (PLF) also improved from 58.7% to 66.4%.
Station-wise, Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) recorded 80.4% availability and generated 7,870 MU. MVR Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project (RTPP) recorded 84.3% availability and generated 4,856 MU, while Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Krishnapatnam records 73.9% availability and generated 6,542 MU.
Vijayanand said NTTPS Unit-7 (500 MW) operated continuously for 146 days, while Unit-8 (800 MW) ran for 101 days without a single trip.
SCCL coal supplies fell sharply from April to August 2026, meeting only 35% of NTTPS’ allocation and 14% of MVR RTPP’s, with NTTPS supplies stopping in August.
The State sought Union approval to transfer coal linkages to MCL and ECL, shift 1.2 MMTPA of MCL linkage to MVR RTPP and allocate one lakh tonnes monthly to APGENCO from October to December. Three vessels under APPDCL’s five-lakh-tonne import contract reached Krishnapatnam Port; a fourth is expected by mid-October.
On October 7, the APPDCL board approved procuring three lakh tonnes of imported coal at benchmark rates for APGENCO stations, allocating two lakh tonnes to NTTPS and one lakh tonnes to MVR RTPP.
The State has planned advance power purchases of 4,184.60 MU from October 2026 to March 2027. DISCOMs purchased 989.3 MU from the open market in September to manage boiler tube leakage-related outages. Backup arrangements include bilateral power banking, market purchases, RTC contracts and standby gas-based power through NVVN.