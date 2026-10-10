Andhra's TTD plans to upgrade amenities for elderly

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is rolling out modernisation initiatives to upgrade pilgrim amenities with special focus on senior citizens.

The initiatives are based on feedback from visiting pilgrims and recommendations submitted by a senior scribe and Executive Officer M Ravichandra is taking them forward. Automated laddu dispensing units, queue optimisation and next generation modernisation are some of the initiatives that would be taken up by TTD.

To address ongoing operational friction and recurring complaints of irregularities at issuance points, TTD is overhauling its prasadam distribution network through technology-driven automation.

Payment terminals and laddu issuance points will be physically de-linked to prevent crowding and maintain continuous queue movement.

Devotees will receive prasadam via automated tokens, allowing the administration to manage peak footfalls without corridor chokepoints.

For senior citizens, advanced commodes, ergonomic footstools, and modern lavatory accessories across all TTD Rest Houses will be installed to support aged devotees and individuals with limited mobility.