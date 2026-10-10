Andhra's TTD to come up with ‘Garuda Map’

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon launch a dedicated digital navigation application to help devotees navigate Tirumala, with the first phase covering more than 100 key locations across the hill town.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Choudary said the development and backend work for the application, tentatively called ‘Garuda Map’ or the ‘Venkatadri’ initiative, had been completed. The platform will provide audio-visual directions and turn-by-turn navigation to help pilgrims reach temples, facilities and other important locations without difficulty. The first phase has mapped 100 key locations, including the main Venkateswara Temple, Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex, free bus stops, drinking water outlets, ticket counters, laddu distribution stalls and local sub-temples.

TTD plans to add another 100 locations and provide real-time updates on events.

A key feature will guide devotees to the correct entry gates and help them identify where queue lines are forming.

Pilgrims arriving at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex or outer entry circles will be able to enter their entry-pass details to view the relevant routes.

The application will support typed searches and voice commands. Its artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant, ‘Govinda’, will provide step-by-step audio directions, distances, estimated walking times and suitable vehicle routes.