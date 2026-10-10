Assam woman found dead in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: A 20-year-old woman from Assam, Himashri Boro, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near the railway track between Dusi and Ponduru railway stations in Srikakulam district in the wee hours of October 6, 2026.

Speaking to TNIE, GRP officials said Himashri had come to AP with a group of 10 members from Assam, including two boys and eight girls, on August 16 to take part in a dance programme at Pendurthi in Vizag. “About 15 days ago, four members left Vizag for Assam, while six members, including two boys and four girls, stayed back in Vizag for further programmes,” the GRP said.

According to sources, Himashri boarded the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express in a second-class sleeper coach at Visakhapatnam railway station around 12.15 am on October 6 to return to Assam. A local acquaintance accompanied her to railway station.

Family members of the deceased told media persons in Assam that after boarding the train, Himashri called them and another friend and said she was feeling uncomfortable because the coach was overcrowded.

She shared a video of inside of the coach with her friend before they lost contact around 3 am on Tuesday, they said.

Himashri’s body was later recovered from the railway tracks, while her two bags were found intact inside the coach, according to her family. Further probe is underway.