Eluru district farmers opt for coconut cultivation

ELURU: Coconut cultivation is emerging as a profitable alternative in the district, with the Coconut Development Board and Horticulture Department encouraging farmers to plant on 2.5 acres, and they can get incentives from the government.

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director of Horticulture Santhosh and District Horticulture Officer Sajja Naik said coconut trees begin yielding after about five years and have a life of 50 years. A healthy tree yields around 120 coconuts annually, compared with an average of 90. The Central Government’s Coconut Development Board, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, is supporting the initiative in coordination with the Horticulture Department through mandal-level officials. Farmers cultivating coconut on 2 .5 acres can receive assistance of up to Rs 56,000. Officials said a tree can produce around 350 nuts under favourable conditions. In some areas, farmers lease trees for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 each.

A plantation with 64 trees can generate nearly Rs 96,000, depending on yield and market prices. Coconut cultivation is being promoted in Pedavegi, Dwaraka Tirumala, Denduluru, T. Narasapuram, Chintalapudi, Jangareddygudem and Kamavarapukota mandals.

Officials urged farmers to contact the nearest Horticulture Department office or mandal-level officials for information on subsidies, technical guidance, and assistance through the Coconut Development Board.