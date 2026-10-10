Ensure total coverage during Census 2027: Andhra Chief Secretary G Sai

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State-Level Principal Census Officers’ Conference on Census, 2027 was held on Friday to review the State’s preparedness for Phase II - Population Enumeration.

The conference was chaired by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad and attended by the Registrar General, India and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan. Special Chief Secretary and State Census Nodal Officer Shamsher Singh Rawat, Director of Census Operations, Andhra Pradesh, J. Nivas IAS, and other senior officers, including Additional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and District Revenue Officers attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of Census 2027 for policy formulation, development planning and resource allocation. He also appreciated the successful completion of HLO across the State.

The Chief Secretary urged district officers to ensure complete coverage, reiterating: “No person and no area is left behind.”

The Special Chief Secretary and State Census Nodal Officer, Shamsher Singh Rawat, reported the completion of HLO across 94,983 House-listing Blocks, with 84,115 Enumerators and 13,887 Supervisors deployed.