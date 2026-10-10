GVMC seals 58 shops over waste rule violations, imposes Rs 4.36-L penalties

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) sealed 58 shops and imposed penalties totalling Rs 4.36 lakh during special inspections across its 10 zones on October 8, 2026, for violations of sanitation rules.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said on Friday that the action was taken against commercial establishments found dumping waste on roads, in drains and in public places, using prohibited plastic materials and violating other sanitation rules.

Officials conducted 80 inspections across the 10 zones. Apartsanitation rules from the 58 shops that were sealed, 22 establishments were fined without being sealed.

Madhurawada Zone recorded the highest number of sealed shops at 16, followed by East Zone with 14 and North Zone with eight.

Five shops were sealed in West Zone, four in Anakapalli, three each in Pendurthi and Gajuwaka, two each in Bheemili and South Zone, and one in Aganampudi.

The penalties imposed were Rs 94,000 in Madhurawada, Rs 58,500 in South Zone, Rs 55,500 in North Zone, Rs 43,000 in East Zone, Rs 40,000 in Bheemili, Rs 39,500 in Pendurthi, Rs 37,500 in West Zone, Rs 30,500 in Gajuwaka, Rs 22,500 in Anakapalli and Rs 15,000 in Aganampudi.