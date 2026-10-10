GVMC seals 58 shops over waste rule violations, imposes Rs 4.36-L penalties

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) sealed 58 shops and imposed penalties totalling Rs 4.36 lakh during special inspections across its 10 zones on October 8, 2026, for violations of sanitation rules.
GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said on Friday that the action was taken against commercial establishments found dumping waste on roads, in drains and in public places, using prohibited plastic materials and violating other sanitation rules.
Officials conducted 80 inspections across the 10 zones. Apartsanitation rules from the 58 shops that were sealed, 22 establishments were fined without being sealed.
Madhurawada Zone recorded the highest number of sealed shops at 16, followed by East Zone with 14 and North Zone with eight.
Five shops were sealed in West Zone, four in Anakapalli, three each in Pendurthi and Gajuwaka, two each in Bheemili and South Zone, and one in Aganampudi.
The penalties imposed were Rs 94,000 in Madhurawada, Rs 58,500 in South Zone, Rs 55,500 in North Zone, Rs 43,000 in East Zone, Rs 40,000 in Bheemili, Rs 39,500 in Pendurthi, Rs 37,500 in West Zone, Rs 30,500 in Gajuwaka, Rs 22,500 in Anakapalli and Rs 15,000 in Aganampudi.
Ketan Garg directed zonal commissioners and public health officials to conduct regular field inspections, identify establishments dumping waste in public places and impose penalties as per regulations. He said shops would be sealed wherever necessary.
He asked shopkeepers to store waste in dustbins and hand it over to CLAP vehicles daily instead of dumping it on roads, in drains or in public places. He also directed officials to ensure regular waste collection from residential and commercial areas and monitor the daily trips of CLAP vehicles.
The commissioner said enforcement would continue against sanitation violations and appealed to shopkeepers and the public to cooperate with GVMC in maintaining cleanliness across the city.
Feeding zone for strays
The GVMC has set up a feeding zone for stray dogs in the APIILA Greenbelt area at Autonagar, Gajuwaka, with the support of Kamal Welfare Foundation, as part of its efforts to provide food and water to stray animals while keeping public places clean.
The feeding zone was inaugurated by GVMC City Veterinary Officer Dr K Kiran Kumar along with representatives of the organisations concerned.
Dr Kiran Kumar said three zones had already been established in the city and steps were being taken to set up more.