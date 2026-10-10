Nellore ryots hit by tiger shrimp market slump

NELLORE: Tiger shrimp prices have been declining sharply, leaving aquaculture farmers in distress, with buyers grouping into a syndicate at lower prices, citing a slump in the global market.

With limited options left, the farmers are forced to sell their produce at whatever prices are on offer, fearing further losses.

Farmers in the coastal mandals of Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur and Chillakur have returned to tiger shrimp cultivation over the past two years after experimenting with vannamei shrimp farming.

“We returned to tiger shrimp cultivation hoping to earn better profits after facing declining prices for vannamei shrimp. But the sudden fall in tiger shrimp prices has left us in a difficult situation. We have no option but to sell at the rates offered by buyers,” farmers said.

The price decline has been steep across different sizes of tiger shrimp. The rate for 20-count shrimp, which was around Rs 730 until recently, has dropped to Rs 530. The price of 30-count shrimp has fallen from Rs 530 to Rs 360, while 40-count shrimp, which fetched Rs 499, is now being purchased for just Rs 310.

“Prices are falling almost every day, and buyers are offering much lower rates. Since transporting our produce to other States is not an easy option, we are compelled to sell at the prices they quote,” another farmer said.

Farmers in Kothapatnam, Srinivasa Satram, Govindapalli and Puchalapalli villages in Kota mandal, as well as Dugarajapatnam and Tupilipalem in Vakadu mandal, are among those affected by the price crash.