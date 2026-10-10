Rs 50,000‑crore investment drive to create 45k jobs in Orvakal industrial hub: Andhra Minister Bharath

KURNOOL: With investments exceeding Rs 50,000 crore and more than 45,000 direct jobs projected, the Orvakal Industrial Hub is set to become a major growth centre in Andhra Pradesh.

Industries Minister TG Bharath said projects in green energy, semiconductors, food processing and emerging technologies would strengthen the regional economy and reduce youth migration. Developed under the NICDC along the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Corridor, infrastructure works worth Rs 2,786 crore are progressing.

Agastya Green Energy is investing Rs 7,800 crore in a 12 GW solar complex, while Grydonn Energy is setting up a Rs 3,149.5‑crore facility. Indichip Semiconductors plans a Rs 23,000‑crore unit with Japan’s Yitoa Micro Technology. Reliance is establishing beverage and food plants, alongside Orvakal Drone City.

Min Bharath lauds Sadguru Datta Krupalayam services Industries Minister TG Bharath praised the humanitarian services of Sadguru Datta Krupalayam Trust, saying support for the poor was everyone’s responsibility.

He inaugurated three Vaikunta Rathams and four freezer boxes at the trust premises near the Jammi tree in Kurnool.

Bharath recalled the trust’s work during the Covid‑19 pandemic and lauded founder Chandrasekhar Reddy Swamy for providing free meals to 1,000 hospital visitors daily.

He assured government support for Vaikuntha Kshetram’s development. DVR Communications donated Rs 1 lakh to the trust. President Mallareddy, secretary Sridhar Gupta and others were present