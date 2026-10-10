Union Minister Ram Mohan Stress on use of coastal resources for jobs

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Minister Atchannaidu and MLA Gondu Shankar, on Friday laid the foundation for 1,200 kilo litre capacity water tank under the Amrit 2.0 scheme with an investment of Rs 25.34 crore at Peddapadu in Srikakulam Rural Mandal.

Later, they inaugurated additional classrooms and dormitory buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 2.12 crore at Singupuram KGBV School, and dormitory rooms built at a cost of Rs 2.55 crore at Salihundam KGBV School at Gara Mandal in Srikakulam district. Later, they distributed revenue pattas in Mogadalapadu village.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed happiness on the century-old problems related to surveys, revenue records, and land ownership had finally been resolved.

He stated that he had discussed the matter with CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and worked towards a solution. He appreciated MLA Gondu Shankar for his special efforts in resolving the issue and suggested that remaining eligible villagers should also soon receive pattas.