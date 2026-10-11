Andhra Pradesh Excise Department issues fresh notification for 271 unallocated A4 liquor shops

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department has issued a fresh notification for 271 unallocated A4 liquor shops across 28 districts under the A4 Retail Liquor Shop Policy 2026-27. Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Chamakuri Sridhar said the second round is being conducted to allot shops that remained unallocated after the first round.

Of the 3,736 shops notified across the State, 2,929 were renewed, 517 were allotted through the first draw and 19 were covered under an extension. The total number of shops disposed of stood at 3,466, accounting for about 93 per cent. The fresh notification covers 267 generalcategory shops and four reserved- category shops.

Eligible applicants can submit applications online or offline, as prescribed under the policy. The non-refundable application fee is Rs 3 lakh per shop. Applications will be accepted until midnight on October 19, 2026. The draw of lots will be conducted at 8 am on October 21 at the respective District Collector’s offices. Selected applicants will be informed on the same day.