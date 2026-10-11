Andhra Pradesh: Seven Vignan University’s faculty among top 2 per cent scientists

VIJAYAWADA: Seven faculty members of Vignan’s University have earned international recognition by featuring in list of the world’s top 2% scientists, Vice-Chancellor Prof. KV Krishnakishore said on Saturday.

The list, associated with Stanford University and based on research metrics from Elsevier’s Scopus database, recognises research contributions. Of seven faculty members, three have featured in both career-long and single-year research impact categories, one in career-long category and three in single-year category.

Dr K Chandrasekhar, Assistant Prof., and Dr A Rangarao, Associate Prof, from the Department of Biotechnology, along with Dr M Rudrapal, Associate Prof., Pharmaceutical Sciences Department, have been recognised in both career-long & single-year research impact categories.

Dr T Subbaiah, Prof. in Chemical Engineering Department, has featured in career-long research impact.

Dr B Jyotsna Devi, Associate Prof., Department of Advanced Computer Science; Dr Gupta Sanjay Kumar, Assistant Prof. and Dr Rehman MD Ateequr, Assistant Prof., both from Mechanical Engineering Department, have been recognised in single-year research impact.