CII meet to showcase industrial opportunities in Kakinada district

KAKINADA: Kakinada District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad announced that a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) regional conference will be organised on a grand scale in Kakinada city on October 12.

The event aims to showcase the district’s industrial opportunities and available resources to the world.

The Collector, along with District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav, Joint Collector Apoorva Bharat, Assistant Collector Priya, and officials from various departments, inspected the arrangements for the CII regional conference being held at JNTU Kakinada.

He noted that this regional conference, which was previously held successfully in Visakhapatnam, is now being organised in Kakinada, and invited delegates will participate in the inaugural session.

The Collector informed that as part of the conference, an exhibition featuring Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as a special Andhra Pradesh pavilion are being set up. He mentioned that local entrepreneurs and students can visit the exhibition after 3:00 PM.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad further explained that a special help desk is being made available to guide aspiring entrepreneurs.