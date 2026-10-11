Dy CM Pawan Kalyan, two Jana Sena Party ministers skip Cabinet meet on BC quota

VIJAYAWADA: The absence of Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, along with two other Jana Sena ministers, from the crucial Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday has raised eyebrows in political circles, particularly at a time when the government was deliberating on BC reservations following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of its plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict striking down the 34 per cent quota for Backward Classes in local body elections.

Jana Sena ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, along with Pawan Kalyan, did not attend the key meeting, triggering speculation over their absence. The Cabinet meeting assumed significance as the government was required to work out an alternative reservation framework in accordance with the court’s directions.

However, Jana Sena sources clarified that the absence of the three leaders was due to prior commitments and unavoidable circumstances, and was not intentional. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh was in Spain as part of tourism promotion activities, while Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar were reportedly away from the State to participate in Mahalaya Amavasya rituals.

Party sources maintained that the leaders’ absence should not be interpreted as a sign of differences within the ruling alliance, attributing it to their respective engagements.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet deliberated on the recommendations of the Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Commission and finalised revised BC reservation percentages for rural and urban local bodies following the Supreme Court’s ruling.