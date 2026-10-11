MPDO cannot refuse to implement resolutions passed by MPP, says Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) is duty-bound to implement resolutions passed by a Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) unless the government cancels or suspends their implementation under Section 246 of the AP Panchayat Raj Act.

Justice B.S. Bhanumathi recently delivered the judgment while directing the MPDO to implement the resolutions passed by the Vizianagaram Mandal Praja Parishad on June 5, 2026.

The court observed that under Rule 16(6), members seeking to register their objections or dissent against resolutions must do so during the meeting or immediately after its conclusion. Complaints submitted after the meeting, as in the present case, could not be treated as valid objections under the rules.

The judge also clarified that Section 5 of the Panchayat Raj Act empowers the president to take up and discuss matters even if they are not included in the agenda. Therefore, resolutions could not be challenged merely on the ground that the subjects were not listed in the agenda.

The court further observed that there was no statutory requirement to distribute development funds equally among all villages under a Mandal Parishad. Funds, however, must be utilised for the purposes for which they were sanctioned.

Citing the Armur Gram Panchayat versus Government of Andhra Pradesh case, the High Court reiterated that Panchayat Raj institutions are units of self-government and executive officials cannot refuse to implement their resolutions.

The judgment followed a petition filed by Vizianagaram MPP president Mamidi Appalanaidu, who alleged that the MPDO had failed to implement resolutions passed at the general meeting on June 5.