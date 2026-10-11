No strong suspicion yet in Himashri’s death: Assam IG

SRIKAKULAM: Assam IG GV Shiva Prasad on Saturday inspected the railway track between Dusi and Ponduru stations, where 20-year-old Himashri Boro was found dead on October 6. He said the probe was progressing in the right direction, with no strong suspicions emerging so far.

Srikakulam SP KV Maheswara Reddy said Himashri had travelled from Visakhapatnam to Assam aboard the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express with a general ticket. She reportedly stayed near the doorway of an overcrowded sleeper coach. A preliminary postmortem found no physical or sexual violence. Police are examining CCTV footage, her video message and passenger details, and tracing five to six passengers seen in the video.

The SP said Himashri’s friend had called railway helpline 139 after the train crossed Vizianagaram, but did not provide specific coach details. RPF personnel searched the train at Srikakulam Road station but could not locate her. Police are investigating all possible causes.