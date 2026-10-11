Pattiseema Project saves Krishna water for Rayalaseema: CM Naidu

Chief Minister Naidu said the idea behind the Pattiseema project had not only addressed the hardships faced by farmers in the region but also helped create wealth. He explained that diverting Godavari floodwaters to the Krishna Delta had met irrigation requirements while enabling the State to conserve Krishna water in the Srisailam reservoir and divert it to Rayalaseema. The availability of water through Pattiseema enabled farmers in the Krishna Delta to cultivate crops abundantly.

The Chief Minister said the success achieved through Pattiseema had given him immense satisfaction. He recalled that farmers had also extended their cooperation to the government’s efforts to bring Godavari water into the Krishna Basin. By utilising Godavari water in the Krishna Basin, the State was able to save Krishna river water and divert it to Rayalaseema to meet irrigation and drinking water needs, he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that improved water availability had helped supply water to industries such as Kia in Rayalaseema.