Pattiseema Project saves Krishna water for Rayalaseema: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers and members of irrigation associations felicitated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for initiating the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project ahead of the completion of the Polavaram project, enabling the diversion of Godavari floodwaters to the Krishna basin and creating wealth for the State. They praised the Chief Minister for ensuring water security for Andhra Pradesh by successfully diverting 500 TMC of water to the Krishna Delta over the past 11 years.
The farmers and irrigation association representatives, accompanied by Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, visited the Secretariat, felicitated the Chief Minister and conveyed their special thanks to him.The farmers said that diverting Godavari floodwaters to the Krishna Basin and thereby conserving Krishna river water for use in Rayalaseema had opened up new avenues for meeting the State’s irrigation and drinking water requirements. They described Chandrababu Naidu as a provider of water security to the State and hailed him as the ‘Waterman of Andhra Pradesh.
Chief Minister Naidu said the idea behind the Pattiseema project had not only addressed the hardships faced by farmers in the region but also helped create wealth. He explained that diverting Godavari floodwaters to the Krishna Delta had met irrigation requirements while enabling the State to conserve Krishna water in the Srisailam reservoir and divert it to Rayalaseema. The availability of water through Pattiseema enabled farmers in the Krishna Delta to cultivate crops abundantly.
The Chief Minister said the success achieved through Pattiseema had given him immense satisfaction. He recalled that farmers had also extended their cooperation to the government’s efforts to bring Godavari water into the Krishna Basin. By utilising Godavari water in the Krishna Basin, the State was able to save Krishna river water and divert it to Rayalaseema to meet irrigation and drinking water needs, he said.
The Chief Minister further noted that improved water availability had helped supply water to industries such as Kia in Rayalaseema.