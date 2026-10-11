President Murmu to inaugurate SARAS Mela in Vijayawada on October 15

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the national-level SARAS Aajeevika Mela-2026 at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on October 15.

Union Minister for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Vijayawada MP Keshineni Sivanath inspected the arrangements for the event on Saturday.

The mela, organised jointly by the Central and State governments, will feature more than 600 stalls showcasing products made by women belonging to self-help groups from across the country.

The MP said the initiative aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting women’s self-employment through the Lakhpati Didi programme and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to encourage entrepreneurship at the household level.