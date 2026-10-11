Vijayawada's Indrakeeladri all set for Devi Navaratri fete

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada from October 11 to 20. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements in coordination with government departments to facilitate darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga for lakhs of devotees expected during the ten-day festival.

The festivities will begin on Sunday with traditional rituals and special alankarams and culminate on Vijayadasami, October 20, with Hamsa Vahana Teppotsavam in which Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy will be taken on a swan-shaped boat in the Krishna River.

Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik told TNIE that arrangements have been planned to ensure convenient darshan for ordinary devotees. Around 20 lakh pilgrims are expected, prompting focus on queue management and other necessities.

In a measure to prioritise ordinary devotees, the temple has withdrawn Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets. Devotees in queues will be provided free darshan, while Rs 1,000 special darshan will operate in slots between 9 am and 5 pm.

Tickets can be booked through Mana Mitra WhatsApp service at 9552300009 and the temple’s official portal. He said the temple will be open for darshan from 8 am to 11 pm on the opening day after morning rituals. From October 12 to 20, darshan will be between 4 am and 11 pm, subject to breaks for rituals.