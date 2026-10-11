Vijayawada's Indrakeeladri all set for Devi Navaratri fete

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada from October 11 to 20. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements in coordination with government departments to facilitate darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga for lakhs of devotees expected during the ten-day festival.
The festivities will begin on Sunday with traditional rituals and special alankarams and culminate on Vijayadasami, October 20, with Hamsa Vahana Teppotsavam in which Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy will be taken on a swan-shaped boat in the Krishna River.
Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik told TNIE that arrangements have been planned to ensure convenient darshan for ordinary devotees. Around 20 lakh pilgrims are expected, prompting focus on queue management and other necessities.
In a measure to prioritise ordinary devotees, the temple has withdrawn Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets. Devotees in queues will be provided free darshan, while Rs 1,000 special darshan will operate in slots between 9 am and 5 pm.
Tickets can be booked through Mana Mitra WhatsApp service at 9552300009 and the temple’s official portal. He said the temple will be open for darshan from 8 am to 11 pm on the opening day after morning rituals. From October 12 to 20, darshan will be between 4 am and 11 pm, subject to breaks for rituals.
Queue lines extending about 1.65 km from the Lord Vinayaka Swamy temple can accommodate around 8,500 devotees. Three holding areas with 70 compartments can accommodate another 18,000. “More than 5,000 police personnel are expected to work in three shifts round the clock. We have arranged drinking water at 54 locations, 370 toilets and 600 shower facilities. Free footwear stands and luggage storage will be available,” the EO said.
The newly established annadanam facility is expected to serve more than 15,000 people a day, while 18 counters and laddu vending machines will facilitate prasadam distribution. Arrangements have been made for 60 lakh laddus.
Free buses will transport Rs 1,000 ticket holders from Kummaripalem Centre to Om Turning on the hill as per their darshan slots from 5 am. Return transport will also be provided. Special vehicles will be arranged for ritual sponsors.
The deity will be adorned as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on October 11, Sri Gayatri Devi on October 12, Sri Annapurna Devi on October 13, Sri Maha Chandi on October 14, Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi on October 15, Sri Saraswati Devi on Moola Nakshatram on October 16, Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on October 17, Sri Durga Devi on October 18, Sri Mahishasura Mardini Devi on October 19 and Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi on October 20.
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit on October 14, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to offer silk robes to the deity on October 16 on behalf of the state government.