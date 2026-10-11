Villagers carry sick woman 7 km in doli for treatment in Andhra's Srungavarapukota

VIZIANAGARAM: The lack of road connectivity continues to plague remote tribal villages, forcing tribal residents to risk lives during medical emergencies.

In yet another distressing incident highlighting the administrative apathy in Srungavarapukota mandal, a 40-year-old sick woman was carried out in a doli (makeshift stretcher) for 7 km from Kuridi village to Mettapalem junction on Saturday. The family members of the woman carried her in a doli through rugged terrain to the nearest motorable road Mettapalem junction. Later, they shifted her to Srungavarapukota Community Health Centre (CHC) in a private vehicle.

Majji Sannamma of Kridi village under Daraparthi GP fell seriously ill and required immediate medical care.