Andhra: Botcha Satyanarayana not to attend SHRC selection meet

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana has expressed his inability and unwillingness to attend the selection committee meeting for appointments to the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission, citing the short notice and lack of time to review the applicants’ records.

In a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Botcha said he received the meeting notice by email at 4:59 p.m. on October 11. The meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on October 12 at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, giving him less than 24 hours’ notice. He is currently at his residence in Vizianagaram.

Botcha said the short notice was unreasonable, particularly given the importance of selecting the Commission’s Chairperson and Members. With a large number of applicants, committee members need adequate time to examine their backgrounds and assess their eligibility.

He said there was practically no time to review the records or reach a considered conclusion. He made clear that his concerns were about the selection process and were not directed at any individual applicant.

The appointment of members responsible for protecting human rights requires precision, caution and due diligence, Botcha said. That calls for detailed and careful deliberation, which the hurried schedule does not allow, he added.