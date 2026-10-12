Andhra CM Naidu launches distribution of house site pattas to 701 families in Nellore

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday virtually launched the distribution of house site pattas to families living along the Sarvepalli canal bund in Nellore, assuring permanent housing security for poor households that had occupied government land for decades.
Congratulating beneficiaries, Naidu said the initiative reflected the coalition government’s commitment to welfare, women’s empowerment and good governance.
Of the pattas distributed, 701 were issued to women. He promised that 4,000 poor families in Nellore city would receive pattas by Sankranti.
The Chief Minister said 60,000 families in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Mangalagiri had already been given house site pattas worth Rs 52,000 crore.
He added that the State government was spending nearly Rs 30,000 crore to provide tap water connections to every household and Rs 1.80 lakh crore on urban and rural infrastructure.
Naidu highlighted ongoing welfare schemes, including Talliki Vandanam, Stree Shakti free bus travel, Deepam-2 subsidies, Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers, and support for weavers, fishermen and auto drivers. He said three lakh houses had been launched at Burripalem and 5.50 lakh houses provided so far, with amenities such as internet, toilets, roads and drainage.
He criticised the previous government for printing leaders’ photographs on pattadar passbooks and boundary stones, saying his administration had replaced them with secure documents bearing the State emblem.
He also noted the repeal of the Land Titling Act, which he described as detrimental to public interests.
Naidu stressed the need to expand urban infrastructure to accommodate migration from villages and said programmes such as P4 were aimed at eliminating poverty and reducing inequalities.
He expressed confidence in a “triple-engine government” after the forthcoming local body elections and urged voters to elect leaders committed to ethics and public service.