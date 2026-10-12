Andhra: Nellore district Jail inmates pursue education, skills for a new life

NELLORE: Recognising the importance of education and technical skills in rebuilding their lives, several inmates at the District Central Prison are pursuing qualifications and computer training to improve employment prospects after release.

Prison authorities are encouraging inmates to study and acquire skills to help them reintegrate into society.

In addition to manufacturing units that provide livelihood opportunities, officials are offering computer training under the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development programme.

More than 200 inmates pursuing Class X and Intermediate courses are also learning computer basics and MS Office. “Life after imprisonment can be difficult. Such classes will be useful in rebuilding lives. Certificates issued will be identical to those awarded to regular students, without prison markings,” said Superintendent M Venkateswarlu.

The prison currently houses 973 inmates, including 30 women and 250 life convicts, with about 430 engaged in daily-wage work.

As part of the initiative, 42 inmates have obtained Class X certificates, and 22 have secured Intermediate certificates.

Authorities said the education and skill development programmes are expected to boost confidence, improve employment opportunities and support reintegration after sentences are served.