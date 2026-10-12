Andhra police intensify probe into Himasri Boro’s death case

SRIKAKULAM: As part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Himasri Boro (20), a native of Assam, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances near the railway track between Dusi and Ponduru railway stations in Srikakulam district in the wee hours of October 6, 2026, a simulation exercise was conducted on Sunday to examine the possible circumstances under which she may have fallen from a moving train.

Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police (DSRP) K Pramod said the exercise involved the use of two mannequins and two stones to observe and document their movement and trajectory under different simulated scenarios.

He added that the mannequins (life-sized artificial human bodies) were prepared to approximately replicate the weight of the deceased.

The DSRP also said that the stones were coated with different colours of paint to facilitate the observation and identification of their movement and trajectory during the exercise.

Pramod mentioned that four teams were constituted to examine possibility of various scenarios of the mishap.

He said the exercise was conducted in the presence of a team of forensic experts, a railway engineer, a medical expert, and the Investigating Officer.