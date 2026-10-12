Andhra: Tirumala readies for Navaratri fete

TIRUMALA: Marking the auspicious prelude to the nine-day spiritual extravaganza, the sacred Ankurarpanam (ceremonial sowing of holy seeds) was performed with deep religious fervour at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday evening, paving the way for the grand Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled from October 12 to 20.

Elaborate arrangements made for the annual event.

The preliminary rituals commenced at 5:00 PM with the Mritsangrahanam (collection of earth) procession led by Lord Visvaksena, the Commander-in-Chief of Lord Venkateswara Swamy’s army.

Accompanied by temple priests and officials chanting Vedic hymns, pure ant-hill soil was collected from a nearby garden and brought back to the sanctum sanctorum.

During the designated muhurtham between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM, the main Ankurarpanam took place, where nine varieties of sacred grains (Navadhanyam) were sown into earthen pots (Palikas) and consecrated with cow milk.

Owing to the occurrence of Adhika Maasam (an extra month in the Hindu lunar calendar), Tirumala is uniquely hosting two major Brahmotsavams this year.

Unlike the annual Salakatla festival held in September, this Navaratri edition bypasses the flag-hoisting (Dhwajarohanam) and flag-lowering, focusing entirely on daily morning and evening Vahana Sevas.

Expecting a 20% surge in pilgrim footfall due to the ongoing Dasara holidays and the Tamil month of Perattasi, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has enforced a complete suspension of all privileged and VIP Break Darshans from October 11 through 20 to prioritise ordinary devotees waiting in queue lines.

Security has been heightened across the hill town through a Joint Unified Control Centre linking TTD Vigilance and State Police.

The daily processions will run from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM along the four Mada Streets, commencing Monday with Bangaru Tiruchi Utsavam.