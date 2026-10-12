Andhra's Kuppam airport to boost cargo connectivity for farm produce

TIRUPATI: The proposed Kuppam Greenfield Airport in Chittoor district is expected to serve as more than a conventional passenger airport, with a strong focus on domestic air cargo connectivity to facilitate the movement of agricultural, horticultural and floricultural produce and strengthen export-oriented agriculture in Rayalaseema.
Envisioned as a logistics gateway for the region’s agricultural economy, the airport is expected to complement the proposed Global Horticulture Hub (GHH) initiative by improving connectivity between horticultural production centres, markets, processing facilities and export channels. Faster transportation could benefit growers of flowers, fruits, vegetables and other perishable produce by helping them access distant markets while reducing transit times and post-harvest losses.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the airport project in June 2024, underlining its potential to improve connectivity, facilitate agricultural and horticultural exports, and accelerate economic development in the Kuppam region. Its proposed cargo-oriented role assumes significance as Rayalaseema seeks to expand horticulture despite water constraints and recurring fluctuations in farm-gate prices.
The proposed Global Horticulture Hub aims to strengthen the horticulture value chain through investments in production, infrastructure, processing and marketing. If supported by dedicated cargo-handling facilities, suitable cold-chain infrastructure and reliable links to domestic and international logistics networks, the Kuppam airport could become an important component of this broader strategy.
Unlike conventional passenger connectivity, air cargo operations could offer a specialised advantage for high-value, time-sensitive commodities, particularly cut flowers and select fruits and vegetables. However, the scale of such operations will depend on the airport’s final design, cargo facilities, airline participation and commercial viability.
Naidu has also directed district authorities to plan a new four-lane road network connecting the proposed Kuppam airport with the Palamaner-Krishnagiri highway and the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway. The proposed road network is expected to strengthen links between the airport, horticultural production centres and major transport corridors, facilitating the movement of agricultural and horticultural produce to domestic markets and export gateways.
The project has gained momentum with the Ministry of Defence and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs), while the Chittoor district administration has begun processing compensation payments to landowners whose properties are being acquired for the airport.
Speaking to TNIE, Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar said the land acquisition process was at an early stage, with some land already available. The detailed process of land acquisition and pooling was progressing, he added.
The Collector said the necessary permissions and site clearances, including defence clearances and approvals from the AAI, had been received. He added that the airport would not be developed and operated entirely by the State government, as the project was envisaged under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with a private partner expected to develop, manage and operate the facility.
Land acquisition and compensation
Of the total 1,849.592 acres proposed for the airport, 443.87 acres had been acquired in 2018, while the current acquisition process covers another 1,405.72 acres.
Awards have been passed for 1,016.858 acres under consent-based and compulsory acquisition procedures. Proposals covering another 178.32 acres are being sent to the Cabinet, while 195.344 acres of unencumbered government land have been handed over. Awards for 15.008 acres remain pending due to technical reasons. The administration has paid `132.25 crore so far, including payments under previous awards.
With clearances in place and land acquisition progressing, the proposed airport is moving towards its next stage. Its long-term economic significance, however, will depend on whether the project integrates passenger connectivity with a viable cargo ecosystem.
For Rayalaseema’s growers, the potential benefit lies not merely in having an airport nearby, but in having a dependable logistics channel that can move perishable produce quickly to high-value markets. A coordinated link between Kuppam airport and the Global Horticulture Hub could help turn the region’s horticultural output into a stronger, market-driven economic opportunity.