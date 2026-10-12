Andhra's Kuppam airport to boost cargo connectivity for farm produce

TIRUPATI: The proposed Kuppam Greenfield Airport in Chittoor district is expected to serve as more than a conventional passenger airport, with a strong focus on domestic air cargo connectivity to facilitate the movement of agricultural, horticultural and floricultural produce and strengthen export-oriented agriculture in Rayalaseema.

Envisioned as a logistics gateway for the region’s agricultural economy, the airport is expected to complement the proposed Global Horticulture Hub (GHH) initiative by improving connectivity between horticultural production centres, markets, processing facilities and export channels. Faster transportation could benefit growers of flowers, fruits, vegetables and other perishable produce by helping them access distant markets while reducing transit times and post-harvest losses.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the airport project in June 2024, underlining its potential to improve connectivity, facilitate agricultural and horticultural exports, and accelerate economic development in the Kuppam region. Its proposed cargo-oriented role assumes significance as Rayalaseema seeks to expand horticulture despite water constraints and recurring fluctuations in farm-gate prices.

The proposed Global Horticulture Hub aims to strengthen the horticulture value chain through investments in production, infrastructure, processing and marketing. If supported by dedicated cargo-handling facilities, suitable cold-chain infrastructure and reliable links to domestic and international logistics networks, the Kuppam airport could become an important component of this broader strategy.