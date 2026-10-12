Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan seeks greater share for Jana Sena Party in local polls

RAMPACHODAVARAM: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday made a strong pitch for greater representation for his party in the upcoming local body elections, highlighting the sacrifices made by Jana Sena leaders and cadre for the alliance and the future of Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 elections.
He said Jana Sena workers stood firmly with the alliance during difficult times, setting aside personal and political interests and deserved due recognition and representation in the local polls. He also appealed to the public to support the NDA in the upcoming elections.
“In the 2024 elections, Jana Sena leaders, activists and Veera Mahilas made immense sacrifices for the alliance and the future of Andhra Pradesh, setting aside personal interests to stand together for the State. Their commitment and hard work must be recognised, and alliance partners should ensure Jana Sena gets its due share of representation in the upcoming local body elections, “ Pawan Kalyan said.
Calling for coordination among alliance partners, Pawan urged the leaders and workers to work collectively for the victory of coalition candidates in the local body elections.
Pawan Kalayan was speaking after launching the second phase of ‘Adavitalli Bata’, worth Rs 2,052 crore, at Kakavada village in the Rampachodavaram constituency of Polavaram district. The programme covers 2,569 works across 1,341 tribal habitations and envisages the construction of 1,976 km of roads and 45 bridges to improve connectivity in remote areas. It covers tribal areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Polavaram, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Nandyal and Eluru districts.
Pawan noted that road construction in agency areas was challenging because of the hilly terrain, massive rocks and the need to stabilise slopes. He said the programme is being implemented with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 watershed development component, Rs 68 crore has been allocated to support farmers. More than 34,000 eligible farmers across 59 watershed projects are to receive over three lakh agricultural implements in 38 categories.
Subsidies are being provided at 90 per cent for SC and ST farmers and 80 per cent for other farmers.
Horticulture initiatives across 85,000 acres have benefited approximately 83,000 farmers through employment guarantee and related schemes. Coffee cultivation and silver oak shade-tree plantations are also being promoted in agency areas to improve tribal livelihoods.
Under Palle Panduga, road works covering 111 km across 167 habitations have been taken up, while Palle Panduga 3.0 includes another 63.4 km across 84 habitations. Rural infrastructure works under the programme are estimated at approximately Rs 7,481 crore.
Pawan alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected roads and tribal habitations between 2019 and 2024. He criticised the expenditure on applying party colours to government buildings, alleging that public money was wasted on the exercise before the colours were removed or changed following court directions.
CM hails Pawan’s road mission in Agency areas
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for taking forward the ‘Adavitalli Bata’ initiative to provide road connectivity to tribal villages and put an end to the practice of carrying patients on makeshift stretchers (doli). He expressed happiness that, after successfully completing the first phase, the government had launched Adavitalli Bata 2.0 to construct 1,976 km of roads to connect another 1,341 tribal habitations