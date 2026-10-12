Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan seeks greater share for Jana Sena Party in local polls

RAMPACHODAVARAM: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday made a strong pitch for greater representation for his party in the upcoming local body elections, highlighting the sacrifices made by Jana Sena leaders and cadre for the alliance and the future of Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 elections.

He said Jana Sena workers stood firmly with the alliance during difficult times, setting aside personal and political interests and deserved due recognition and representation in the local polls. He also appealed to the public to support the NDA in the upcoming elections.

“In the 2024 elections, Jana Sena leaders, activists and Veera Mahilas made immense sacrifices for the alliance and the future of Andhra Pradesh, setting aside personal interests to stand together for the State. Their commitment and hard work must be recognised, and alliance partners should ensure Jana Sena gets its due share of representation in the upcoming local body elections, “ Pawan Kalyan said.

Calling for coordination among alliance partners, Pawan urged the leaders and workers to work collectively for the victory of coalition candidates in the local body elections.

Pawan Kalayan was speaking after launching the second phase of ‘Adavitalli Bata’, worth Rs 2,052 crore, at Kakavada village in the Rampachodavaram constituency of Polavaram district. The programme covers 2,569 works across 1,341 tribal habitations and envisages the construction of 1,976 km of roads and 45 bridges to improve connectivity in remote areas. It covers tribal areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Polavaram, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Nandyal and Eluru districts.