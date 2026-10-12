Emphasis on energy efficiency to meet rising demand: Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of growing threats posed by extreme weather phenomena, including Super El Niño and global climate change, the Andhra Pradesh government has called for collective public responsibility and large-scale participation in energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy adoption across the State.

Speaking during an online interaction with Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand stressed the urgent need to accelerate a nationwide movement toward sustainable development.

Reaffirming the State’s commitment to environmental stewardship under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vijayanand highlighted that extreme weather conditions pose severe risks to agriculture, industrial output, and power demand.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh recorded a massive daily power consumption of 294 million units on September 9, illustrating the mounting pressure on the State’s power grid amid changing weather patterns and elevated temperatures. Vijayanand stated that the State is aiming to emerge as a premier green energy hub in India by developing 100 GW of clean energy capacity.