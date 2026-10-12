Festive rush grips Visakhapatnam railway, bus stations

VISAKHAPATNAM: A festive rush has gripped Visakhapatnam, with roads, bus stations and railway stations witnessing a steady flow of people heading to their hometowns for the Dasara holidays.

The rush was visible on Sunday at the Dwaraka RTC Complex, Maddilapalem bus station and railway stations, while national highways faced traffic congestion as families began their holiday journeys.

With schools and colleges closed from October 10 to 22, students and their parents have joined the rush to reach their native places. For many, however, getting a confirmed train ticket has become a challenge. Passengers who booked tickets nearly two months in advance are still struggling to secure confirmed berths, while high ticket prices have added to the cost of festival travel.

The rush comes as Navaratri festivities begin across the city. Several localities have installed Kali Matha idols, with devotees gathering to offer prayers to Goddess Durga. The combination of holiday travel and religious celebrations has added to the movement of people on city roads.