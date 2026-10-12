Kadapa PhD scholar gets replies to RTI queries after a decade

KADAPA: In a striking illustration of systemic administrative inertia under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, a research scholar in YSR Kadapa district has begun receiving official responses to his RTI queries filed in 2015, nearly a decade later in 2026—long after he completed his academic thesis, submitted his research findings, and earned his doctorate.

Tummuluru Suresh Babu, who currently serves as an Assistant Professor (Contract) in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Yogi Vemana University, submitted formal applications under Section 6(1) of the RTI Act in 2015 across 46 public offices in the district.

The filings were an integral part of his doctoral dissertation titled “Implementation of Right to Information Act-2005: A Study in YSR Kadapa District,” conducted between 2012 and 2016.

The queries sought performance data, operational metrics, and compliance records from vital administrative bodies, including the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), APSRTC, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), STEP, Forest Department, Panchayat Raj, District Education Office (DEO), Employment Exchange, and the BC Welfare Department.

While a few offices responded within the statutory 30-day window back then, several key departments ignored both initial applications, and subsequent first appeals.

Unable to wait indefinitely for public officials to comply, Suresh Babu completed his study using available data, and was officially awarded PhD degree on September 5, 2017.