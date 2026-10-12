Local body elections an acid test for coalition govt: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the critical importance of grassroots governance ahead of local body elections, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed ministers, legislators, and key party functionaries to treat the upcoming polls as a major test of leadership performance, and ensure a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a virtual conference with district party presidents, MPs, MLAs, constituency observers, and key leaders on Sunday, he stated that the electoral outcome should surpass the vote share recorded during the 2024 general elections, which will serve as the primary criterion for evaluating leaders’ performance over the next 50 days without exemptions.

Highlighting candidate selection parameters, Naidu stressed that tickets will be allotted based on winning prospects, honesty, efficiency, and social re-engineering, warning that non-serious efforts or superficial participation by leaders will not be tolerated.

Exhorting the ruling coalition cadre to channel the spirit of the 2024 election victory, he declared that a decisive blow struck by the NDA in the local body polls should force the opposition YSRCP to permanently shutdown.

Asserting that the NDA government holds the moral right to seek votes after fulfilling its key promises, he accused the opposition of repeatedly approaching courts to stall elections, and block statutory reservations for Backward Classes (BCs).